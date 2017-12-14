‘Call Me by Your Name’s Michael Stuhlbarg on Making One of the Year’s Best Films

0

While at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, I saw one film that absolutely floored me in every possible way and is still my number one film of the year: director Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name. Featuring a fantastic screenplay by Guadagnino and James Ivory, powerful performances from the entire cast, amazing cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, and brilliance from every other department, Call Me by Your Name is one of those rare films where everything is just perfect and you walk out of the theater remembering why you love movies.

If you haven’t heard of the film, based on the novel by André Aciman, the coming-of-age drama stars Timothée Chalamet (Interstellar) as a precocious 17-year-old American-Italian boy who’s on summer vacation with his family at their Italian villa. When a charming American scholar (Armie Hammer) comes to work with the boy’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg), a summer romance sparks that awakens feelings of first love, brilliantly and sensually captured by Guadagnino. Trust me when I say you need to see this film which opens in New York and Los Angeles this weekend. For more on read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review or watch the first trailer.

I recently sat down with Michael Stuhlbarg for an exclusive video interview. He talked about when he first realized they were making something special, the way he likes to work, if he’s able to leave the character he’s playing on set or if some of it comes home with him, deleted scenes, his fondest memories from filming, and more. In addition, he talked about getting to work with Steven Spielberg on The Post, which is also a fantastic film.

Michael Stuhlbarg:

Did he know how special and meaningful the film would be from the script?

It doesn’t show on film, but the weather was terrible — how did that affect him?

His fondest memories from filming.

How long it takes him to feel like he’s fully comfortable inhabiting a character.

Whether or not he stays in his character off set, both on this film and other projects, including Fargo.

Deleted scenes, and how they could possibly be used in a sequel.

How he ended up in so many great films all at once.

What it was like working with Steven Spierlberg on The Post, and its great cast.

