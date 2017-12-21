Michelle Williams on Working with Ridley Scott on ‘All the Money in the World’

0

With Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World opening in theaters on Christmas Day, I recently landed an exclusive interview with Michelle Williams. She talked about what it was like working with Ridley Scott, how he does very few takes and a lot of wide shots, what surprised her to learn when preparing for the role, and a lot more. In addition, with Williams also part of director Ruben Fleischer’s upcoming Venom movie starring Tom Hardy, I tried to get her to reveal what the character will look like by using a t-shirt Sony handed out at CCXP (Comic-Con Experience) for the film.

If you’re not familiar with All the Money in the World, the movie centers on the Getty family, with Charlie Plummer as Getty III and Michelle Williams as his mother Gail Harris, and their attempts to secure money for the 16-year-old’s ransom. It’s a stranger-than-fiction story about a tight-fisted billionaire (Christopher Plummer) whose refusal to pony up the dough resulted in increasing violence against Getty III. However, Scott’s action-focused treatment centers on Mark Wahlberg‘s Fletcher Chase, a former CIA operative who was also Getty’s business manager, who is tasked with getting the teenager back safely. Despite all the drama surrounding the production, the film is a tightly threaded thriller with a fantastic performance by Christopher Plummer. It’s also incredible to think he hadn’t shot a frame of film until a few weeks ago.

Check out what Michelle Williams had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Michelle Williams:

How did Ridley Scott tell her about the reshoots?

What was it like collaborating with Ridley Scott since he works so fast and does so few takes?

What surprised her while preparing for the role?

Is the image of Venom on the t-shirt I got at CCXP in Brazil the way Venom will look in the movie?

I try and ask who she plays in Venom and her publicist calls in from the other room with something like, “you can’t answer that.”

Here’s the film’s official synopsis: