Michelle Williams on ‘Venom’ and Being Part of Her First Comic Book Movie

With director Ruben Fleischer’s Venom movie now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Michelle Williams to talk about the film. During the interview, Williams talked about what it was like working with Tom Hardy and how he always wants to push the scene further, why she wanted to join the cast of Venom and be in her first comic book movie, if she was concerned about signing a multi-picture deal, and more.

Venom follows disgraced reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) who comes into contact with an alien symbiote that turns him into the creature known as “Venom”. The film also stars Riz Ahmed as Dr. Carlton Drake, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Jenny Slate as a scientist working for Drake, and Reid Scott as a doctor trying to help Brock.

What was it about the character in Venom that got her to be in a comic book movie?

Was she concerned about signing a multi-picture deal?

What was it like working with Tom Hardy?

Here’s the official synopsis:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

