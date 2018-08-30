Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina in Talks to Reunite for New Movie from ‘Swiss Army Man’ Directors

0

Swiss Army Man is a joyous, delightful experience, and it’s kind of a wonder the movie even exists. We haven’t heard much from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka Daniels, although their next movie will be Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film is an interdimensional action movie that would reunite Crazy Rich Asians stars Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina. THR doesn’t have any details on what the plot would entail, but Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will produce via their AGBO production company.

Hopefully both Yeoh and Awkwafina, who didn’t really interact much in Crazy Rich Asians but both helped to make that movie such a delight, will sign on, and I’m excited for what kind of lunacy the Daniels will unleash. For those who never saw Swiss Army Man, the story followed a marooned man (Paul Dano) who befriended flatulent corpse (Daniel Radcliffe) that allowed him to survive in the wilderness.

Awkwafina has been having a pretty great year between Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. She’ll next be seen opposite Emma Roberts in the sci-fi thriller Paradise Hills. As for Yeoh, she can currently be seen on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery.

I’m glad that Daniels are still plugging away at their movies, and I have high hopes for Everything Everywhere All at Once and the kind of brilliant madness they displayed with Swiss Army Man.