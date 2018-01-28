Collider Kids: Exclusive Clip from Disney Channel’s ‘Mickey Mouse’ Short, “Carnaval”

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re happy to share an exclusive image and clip with you from the Disney Channel’s upcoming, holiday-themed Mickey Mouse short titled “Carnaval.” In the short, Mickey races to save Minnie after her feathered costume takes flight during Rio’s Carnaval. It features an original score by Emmy-nominated composer Christopher Willis who created unique musical styles for these shorts. The music of “Carnaval” is unique to Brazilian culture, entirely in Portuguese, and spotlights native Brazilian singers. The short premieres on Saturday February 3rd at 8:25AM on Disney Channel, and you can get an exclusive sneak peek at the colorful, musical story below!

As a bonus, check out an image from “Carnaval” below:

The multiple Emmy Award-winning series will feature another holiday-themed short “Year of the Dog” on February 10th. Willis’ “Year of the Dog” soundtrack uses over 20 traditional Chinese instruments and airs in celebration of Chinese New Year on February 16th.