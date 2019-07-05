For Your Consideration: Mid-Year Favorites and Early Oscar Predictions

0

On this special edition of For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider return to recap the first half of 2019 and whether any movies released thus far are likely catch on with awards voters later this year.

As discussed in the most recent FYC special, Avengers: Endgame may be the movie that is most likely to hang on through awards season. The record-breaking culmination of the MCU will no doubt be battling Disney’s own Star Wars-capper Rise of the Skywalker for the perceived ‘big-budget blockbuster slot,’ and that will hardly be the only Disney-on-Disney duel this fall, as Scott and Perri insist that Frozen 2 has a shot to steal the Animated Feature Oscar from Toy Story 4, which has it in the bag if you listen to Jeff.

As far as acting contenders go, Rocketman star Taron Edgerton leads the way, as regardless of how you felt about that musical biopic overall, you have to hand it to the Kingsman star for his bravura turn as Elton John. And in what will surely be a familiar refrain, he even did his own singing! Matthias Schoenaerts also impressed the panel with his performance in The Mustang, and Jeff was bowled over by Mads Mikkelsen‘s work in Arctic, but really, if it were up to Twitter, wouldn’t the Academy just give an Oscar to Keanu Reeves for his cumulative work in John Wick 3, Always Be My Maybe and Toy Story 4, which may be the only undisputed hits of summer so far.

It seems it’s still early as far as the Best Actor race is concerned, but the Best Actress race is already taking shape, as all three FYC hosts were blown away by Jessie Buckley‘s star-making turn in Wild Rose. The gang had a fun debate over whether Emma Thompson or Mindy Kaling is the true lead of Late Night, and it’ll be interesting to see which category Thompson ultimately campaigns in. Lupita Nyong’o also earned praise for her dual turn in Jordan Peele‘s Us, and don’t sleep on Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein when it comes to a Golden Globes nomination. The same goes for Oscar winner Charlize Theron, who is excellent opposite Seth Rogen in Long Shot.

Elsewhere, Scott and Jeff debate the awards chances of the Space Race documentary Apollo 11, and the gang weighs the merits of the original score for Us, as well as the original songs in Wild Rose and Rocketman.

Before they sign off, the FYC gang also reveals some upcoming films to keep an eye on in terms of awards, including Lulu Wang‘s drama The Farewell starring Awkwafina; Julius Onah‘s psychological thriller Luce starring Octavia Spencer and Kelvin Harrison Jr.; Jennifer Kent‘s revenge thriller The Nightingale starring Aisling Franciosi; Ari Aster‘s deranged breakup movie Midsommar starring Florence Pugh; and Gurinder Chadha‘s upcoming New Line comedy Blinded by the Light, about a Pakistani teen in London who falls for the music of Bruce Springsteen.

