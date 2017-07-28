Watch: Kumail Nanjiani Voices an Insecure Orc in ‘Middle-earth: Shadow of War’

0

I always enjoy when Kumail Nanjiani, a self-professed fan of video games, pops up in video games. He recently voiced a salarian in Mass Effect: Andromeda, and now he’s lending his distinctive voice to the upcoming Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

For those unfamiliar with the game, you play Talion, an undead ranger who has merged with the spirit of a cursed elf named Celebrimbor. Throughout the first game, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, you’re traversing Mordor and the surrounding lands, picking off orcs and trying to infiltrate their ranks through coercion and domination. Think of a mix between the Batman: Arkham games (especially with regards to the combat) and an entirely new system that creates nemeses within the ranks of the orcs.

Since orcs play such a huge role in the Middle-earth: Shadow games, it’s no surprise that the developers have landed Nanjiani to voice a character. In this new video, he shows us “The Agonizer”, an orc who wants to be a bad-ass, but isn’t confident enough in his threats. I don’t know if “The Agonizer” is a major character like Ratbag or just one of the many orcs you’ll encounter across the game. Either way, it’s going to be really hard to kill him if he’s got Nanjiani’s voice.

Check out the video below of Nanjiani voicing “The Agonizer” and talking about the character. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 10th.

Also, if you haven’t heard Nanjiani’s hilarious bit on video games from his album Beta Male, take a listen:

Here’s the official synopsis for Middle-earth: Shadow of War: