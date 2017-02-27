‘Middle-earth: Shadow of War’ Trailer: Talion and Celebrimbor Return in the Video Game Sequel

0

Oh J.R.R. Tolkien fans, is this an interesting day for you! It brings us the announcement trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s sequel to the critically acclaimed and award-winning video game, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. In the previous game, players controlled the ranger Talion, who was killed by the Black Hand of Sauron and whose spirit merged with the wraith of the Elf Lord Celebrimbor.

In the sequel, also taking place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Talion and Celebrimbor return, but this time they’re wielding the Ring of Power and will use it to take on Sauron’s forces. Folks who played the first game through to the end will likely remember that this is where things left off, but the sequel sets this plot point in motion as seen in the first trailer for the upcoming game. Keep an eye out for a gameplay reveal on March 8th, and save your pennies for the game’s release on August 22nd.

Watch the announcement trailer for Middle-earth: Shadow of War below:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War™ is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor™, winner of more than 50 industry awards—including the 2015 Game Developers Choice Awards' Game of the Year, Outstanding Innovation in Gaming at the 2015 D.I.C.E. Awards and the BAFTA for Game Design. Available beginning August 22, 2017 on Xbox One, Project Scorpio, Windows 10 PC (Windows Store and Steam), PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®4 Pro.

Additionally, there’s a $100 Gold Edition of the game (which comes with the base game, DLC, and story expansions), as well as a $300 Mithril Edition. The game’s site lists these pre-order bonuses and Mithril Edition extras: