‘Midsommar: The Director’s Cut’ Trailer for Limited Theatrical Return Promises a Never-Ending Summer

0

If you missed Midsommar during its initial theatrical run, don’t worry because you’ll have a second chance to see the director’s cut it for a limited time during the final weekend in August. In order to promote this special event, a new Midsommar: The Director’s Cut trailer has been released, teasing some of the most unsettling moments as a means of enticing viewers into theaters; folks, it works.

Directed by Ari Aster and starring Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, and William Jackson Harper, Midsommar follows Dani (Pugh) as she accompanies her boyfriend, Christian (Reynor), and his fellow anthropology grad student friends (Poulter and Harper) on a trip to the remote village of Harga in Sweden. The group goes to Harga to bear witness to a midsummer celebration complete with rituals and customs specific to the people who live there. But the longer Dani, Christian, and their friends stay in the village, the more they realize there’s nothing quaint or pleasant about how these villagers celebrate the midsummer season.

The trailer sets up the story while also showing glimpses from some of the most uncomfortable and horrifying moments in Midsommar, including a preview of the “Skin the Fool” ritual. Be warned: the brief shot featured in the Director’s Cut trailer will give you a good idea of what ritual entails and will help set the bar of expectations for what you can expect from the rest of the movie. And even though there’s plenty to make you bolt out of your chair while watching Midsommar, the trailer does a good job of selling prospective viewers on the gorgeous cinematography and top-notch performance turned in by Pugh.

As previously mentioned, the trailer was released by A24 this week to promote a limited theatrical re-release of Midsommar‘s director’s cut. Details on the director’s cut were revealed a week ago. The nearly 3-hour director’s cut (the theatrical cut clocks in at 2 hours and 27 minutes) includes a handful of new scenes which give further context to the dissolution of Dani and Christian’s relationship. Additionally, newly-added scenes in the beginning, including a nighttime Harga ritual involving a child, help give context to more shocking reveals in Midsommar‘s climax. There are no new endings, subplots, or big twists added and yet, by all accounts, the added half-hour of footage complicates and enriches the Midsommar story even more.

Midsommar returns for a limited theatrical run in select cities the weekend of August 30 (get tickets here). Midsommar will be released on Digital and On Demand by A24 on September 24th, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release via Lionsgate on October 8th. Check out the Midsommar: The Director’s Cut trailer below:

Refresh your memory on the official synopsis for Midsommar here: