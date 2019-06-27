First Trailer for Roland Emmerich’s ‘Midway’ Is Anchored by Nick Jonas’ Mustache

0

If you’re a fan of Roland Emmerich‘s slam-bang style of filmmaking, or would just like to see a spiritual sequel of sorts to Michael Bay‘s Pearl Harbor, then it looks like Midway might just be for you. Subtlety isn’t exactly in either director’s repertoire, so it’s no surprise that this first official trailer for the Lionsgate release is full of explosions and one-liners like “Washington is wrong,” and, “Today we prove the American Navy isn’t a joke.” It’s angled as an underdog story centering on the soldiers and sailors who not only have to risk their lives in a fight against a foreign force but also battle against bureaucracy in their own country.

But this ain’t Dunkirk. If you’re looking for a jingoistic, rah-rah, pro-military blow-em-up, then Midway will probably deliver. Oddly enough, the screenwriter for this particular flick is Wes Tooke, best known for Colony and an episode of the hilarious but too-short run Jean-Claude Van Johnson. The cast, however, is fantastic, though it remains to be seen just how much screen time the big names (and a mustache-sporting Nick Jonas) get here. We’ll find out when Midway arrives this fall.

Midway, in theaters November 8, 2019 (just in time for Veterans Day), stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, with Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson.

Check out the first trailer for Midway below:

Here’s the official synopsis: