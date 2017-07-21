Mike Colter Talks ‘Girls Trip’ and Working with Lucy Liu for ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2

0

From director Malcolm D. Lee and screenwriters Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, the outrageously funny and hilariously raunchy comedy Girls Trip follows four lifelong friends – Ryan (Regina Hall), Sasha (Queen Latifah), Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith) and Dina (Tiffany Haddish) – who are better known as the Flossy Posse, as they travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival to rekindle their friendship. While there, they explore their wild sides with much partying, drinking and debauchery, and also show just how much they’re still willing to be there for each other, as they all decide what’s next for their lives.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actor Mike Colter (who plays Ryan’s charismatic husband and retired NFL player Stewart Pierce) talked about why he was excited to play a guy who’s up to no good, why this is someone that people can relate to, working with these four very talented women, and why this is a movie that everyone will enjoy. He also talked about delving deeper into Luke Cage, for both The Defenders and Season 2 of his own series, why his character needs to move on from his past, his trust issues, and being directed by Lucy Liu for the first episode back. Be aware that there are some spoilers discussed.

Collider: I have to tell you that I laughed so hard in this film, harder than I have in a long time, and so much so that I know I missed jokes, which made me want to see it again, as soon as possible.

MIKE COLTER: Yes, there are a lot of zingers and a lot of good ones in there, so if you’re laughing, you might miss them. There’s a lot of one behind another.

The guy that you play in Girls Trip seems like a nice guy who’s very charismatic, but you quickly find that you want to smack him for his behavior.

COLTER: Yeah.

Since you play a superhero in your day job, did you feel like you need to play someone a little bit more questionable to off-set that?

COLTER: I’m always looking for something different. I’m not always thinking about what it means or the perception. I was excited because of the people that were involved, like Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, the writers, the director, Malcolm [D. Lee], and obviously Will Packer, the producer. I liked all those guys and it seemed like a great project to be involved with. From the standpoint of the character, I don’t look at the character like he’s bad, or anything like that. I’m not judging him. I’m trying to figure out how he gets in the situation that he’s in and make sense of it all. This is just something that’s happened. It’s not all his fault. In his mind, I don’t think he understands that it’s wrong. He doesn’t look at it from the same point of view as the audience, so that’s how I try to view him. As far as deviating from the other characters I’ve played, I do want variety, so I enjoyed it. I was a little concerned with being the hell or being the guy that people want to smack, but if you want to smack me, I guess I did my job.