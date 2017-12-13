Mike Flanagan’s Long-Delayed ‘Before I Wake’ Finally Has a Release Date

Mike Flanagan has been on a role with Netflix over the past couple years, first with his spin on home invasion horror Hush and again this year with his triumphant Stephen King adaptation Gerald’s Game, so it’s fitting that the streaming network has stepped in to save his long-languished film Before I Wake.
You may remember the first trailer dropping back in 2015, or perhaps the second one the year after, which landed with a shiny new release date that never came to pass. Starring Kate Bosworth, and Thomas Jane, the film follows a married couple who decide to take in an 8-year-old boy (Jacob Tremblay) whose dreams and nightmares manifest in reality, including visions of their dead son. The film will now debut in the US on Netflix, January 5, 2018.
The paranormal thriller was shot on the heels of Flanagan’s breakout hit Occulus and amassed a decent amount of buzz and some positive test screening scores before ending up on the shelf after Relativity’s bankruptcy woes. For a while there, it seemed like the film might never see the light of day.
As Flanagan explained earlier this year,
“It was a great deal [with Relativity], and it was a big fat wide release, and coming off of what they did with Oculus, it was like, ‘This is going to be great.’ And so we sold the movie to Relativity, and we had a release date, and we were all set, and I moved on to the next project… And then things just got weird. Everything kind of stalled. We weren’t getting trailers and posters and materials. It was kind of cagey. We didn’t know it at first, but it was because of the collapse… And so they moved it off the date, and they didn’t really have a good reason, and they didn’t ask us to change anything, which was odd… And it was testing better than Oculus ever tested. We were in a really good place… We just couldn’t get these materials.”