Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon on Hosting ‘SNL’ and the Art of Getting Your Ass Kicked On-Screen

Consider this the official petition to get Mila Kunis into Studio 8H to host an episode of Saturday Night Live, an endeavor the actress hasn’t had a chance to take on—or, by her own admission, has actively avoided—over her 24-year career. After all, Kunis now has a direct connection to one of the most talented performers in SNL‘s 43-season history, Kate McKinnon. The duo star in director Susanna Fogel‘s upcoming action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me as Audrey and Morgan, two best friends caught up in an international spy game thanks to Audrey’s secret agent ex, Drew (Justin Theroux). Globe-trotting ensues. Shootouts go down. A henchman is drowned in a cheese fondue. Compared to an insane car chase across cobblestoned European streets, hosting Saturday Night Live doesn’t seem that bad.

In the following interview with Kunis and McKinnon, the co-stars discuss why exactly Kunis hasn’t hosted SNL, the possibility of hosting together, and filming a Spy Who Dumped Me scene for hours with their hands tied behind their heads. Watch the player above for the interview. Below is a list of everything we discussed:

What exactly has been keeping Kunis from hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live?

Would the Spy Who Dumped Me duo be open to co-hosting an episode?

When you’re filming a movie that asks you to both kick ass and get your ass kicked in equal measure, which one is harder to play on-screen?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Spy Who Dumped Me: