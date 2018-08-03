‘Mile 22’ Featurette and Exclusive Clip Celebrate the Martial Arts Brilliance of Iko Uwais

0

If you’ve seen The Raid or The Raid 2, then you know that Iko Uwais is a brilliant martial artist whose fight choreography is visceral, immediate, and astounding. Now he’s coming to a much bigger audience with Peter Berg’s upcoming action movie, Mile 22. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg as James Silva, an operative for the CIA who must transport an asset (Uwais) who has valuable intel to an extraction point before the enemy closes in.

Today, we’re pleased to debut a clip and featurette for Miles 22. What they show is that Mile 22 should be a great showcase for Uwais. As the featurette explains, Uwais wasn’t just doing stunts and martial arts in this movie; he was also serving as one of the fight choreographers, which helps show off his unique brand of fighting. What’s even more heartening is that the clip shows Berg was really able to capture the bone-breaking intensity of Uwais’ fighting style and movement. There are other people in Mile 22, but for me, the reason to see this movie is Uwais and what he’s going to bring to the table. Also, if you haven’t seen The Raid and The Raid 2 yet, get on it. You’ll definitely be a fan of Uwais and his amazing martial arts abilities by the time you see Mile 22.

Check out the Mile 22 clip and featurette below. The film opens August 17th and also stars Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey, and John Malkovich.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mile 22: