STX Films Delays ‘Mile 22’ and ‘The Happytime Murders’

STX Films has shuffled its August slate a little bit. They had Mile 22 and The Happytime Murders both slated for August, but now both films will debut slightly later. Mile 22, which stars Mark Wahlberg as a CIA operative trying to escort a federal witness to a safe escape from enemy territory, was previously set to debut on August 3rd, but now it will open on August 17th. It will now compete against the man and wolf buddies movie Alpha and the crime drama Three Seconds.

STX has also slightly delayed The Happytime Murders, pushing the raunchy puppet comedy starring Melissa McCarthy from August 17th to August 24th. On that date, it will be fighting off the robot dog movie A.X.L. as well as the horror film Slender Man.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mile 22, which also stars Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey, and John Malkovich:

In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

And here’s the official synopsis for The Happytime Murders, which also stars Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks: