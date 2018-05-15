‘Mile 22’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg Is a CIA Operative in Peter Berg’s New Thriller

0

STX Films has released the first trailer for Mile 22, the upcoming thriller from Lone Survivor and Deepwater Horizon filmmaker Peter Berg. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as an operative from the CIA’s most highly prized unit, who is tasked with retrieving and transporting an asset through 22 life-threatening miles of dangerous territory.

This is Berg’s first straight action movie since 2012’s Battleship, and it’s something he’s quite good at as evidenced by other films like The Rundown so it’s kind of nice to see him back in this mode. There’s still a bit of a political aspect to the story, blending some of his recent sensibilities in there, but at heart this looks to be a shoot-em-up thriller that’ll have audiences on the edge of their seats. Moreover, with Iko Uwais and Ronda Rousey in the cast, there’s the potential for some really great hand-to-hand combat fight sequences.

20 seconds into this trailer you’ll know exactly what this movie is and where it’s going, and you’re either in or you’re not. But I have a feeling this could be a sleeper hit for STX Films when it hits theaters later this year.

Check out the Mile 22 trailer below. Scripted by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, the film also stars Lauren Cohan and John Malkovich. Mile 22 opens in theaters on August 3rd.