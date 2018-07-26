Final ‘Mile 22’ Trailer Teases Mark Wahlberg & Peter Berg’s Action-Packed Thriller

0

STX Films has release the final trailer trailer for Mile 22, the upcoming thriller from Lone Survivor and Deepwater Horizon filmmaker Peter Berg. The film stars Mark Wahlberg as an operative from the CIA’s most highly prized unit, who is tasked with retrieving and transporting a valuable intelligence asset (Iko Uwais) through 22 life-threatening miles of dangerous territory.

After diving into emotional and political thrillers with Lone Survivor and Patriot’s Day, Berg is making his first return to straight-up action since 2012’s Battleship. I have no doubt this film’s still going to have a political and jingoistic bent — it’s the Berg way — but damn if this trailer doesn’t look like a whole heap of action-packed fun. Plus, when you’ve got Uwais in your film, you’ve immediately got my attention.

Check out the Mile 22 trailer below. Scripted by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, the film also stars Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey, and John Malkovich. Mile 22 opens in theaters on August 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mile 22:

In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least-understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

