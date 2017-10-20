Miles Teller on Keeping the True Story Honest in ‘Only the Brave’

0

With director Joseph Kosinski’s Only the Brave opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Miles Teller for an exclusive video interview. He talked about how the film portrayed the people involved in a real light and didn’t try to “Hollywoodize” the material, what it takes to be able to fight a forest fire, the importance of making movies about real heroes, and more.

If you haven’t seen the Only the Brave trailers, the film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who battled the Yarnell Hill wildfire, which blazed through Arizona in June 2013. Josh Brolin plays the guy at the top, superintendent Eric Marsh, and Miles Teller plays his new recruit, Brendan McDonaugh. As the film unfolds, we watch as a group of local firefighters fight to become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. It’s an extremely well-made film that shows the determination and sacrifice of these brave men and women. Only the Brave also stars James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly.

How the film portrayed the people involved in a real light and didn’t try and “Hollywoodize” the material.

After doing the boot camp does he feel like he could still help fight a fire?

What it takes to be able to fight a forest fire.

The importance of making movies about real heroes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Only the Brave: