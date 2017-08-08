Milla Jovovich to Play Villain in ‘Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen’

0

The Hellboy reboot is moving fast. The project was first announced back in May, with comics creator Mike Mingola co-writing the script for director Neil Marshall (The Descent) alongside Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden. The film has Stranger Things standout David Harbour playing the titular comics character, recently we learned that Ian McShane will be playing Professor Broom, and now the movie is zeroing in on its villain.

Per Deadline, Milla Jovovich is in final talks to play the Big Bad in Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, which will be an R-rated take on the comics character. Jovovich has been the lead of the Resident Evil franchise for years, but that recently came to a close with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. Now it appears she’ll be switching “good vs. evil” allegiances and taking on the bad side to inhabit the role of the Blood Queen.

Guillermo del Toro made two Hellboy feature films, the 2004 original and its 2008 sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Neither film was a smash-hit at the box office, but both had del Toro’s signature warmth and fantasy. He and star Ron Perlman came together with Mingola earlier this year to discuss Hellboy 3, but it appears that at that time Mingola was already working on this reboot idea and chose to forge ahead with this instead of finishing del Toro’s trilogy, as del Toro came out of the meeting confirming that Hellboy 3 would 100% not be happening.

Aron Coleite is working on the latest draft of the script for Rise of the Blood Queen for Millennium Films and Lionsgate. Coleite previously worked on Heroes and Crossing Jordan and was a staff writer on the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery TV series.

Rise of the Blood Queen doesn’t yet have a release date, but things are forging ahead pretty quickly so it seems feasible this thing could be in theaters either late 2018 or sometime in 2019. Stay tuned.