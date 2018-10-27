New ‘Monster Hunter’ Image Reveals Milla Jovovich’s Creature-Slaying Costume

0

Fans of Capcom’s Monster Hunter flew into a keyboard-clacking rage when actor Diego Boneta revealed his not-so-mystical look from director Paul W.S. Anderson‘s adaptation of the game (#NotMYMonsterHunter). Swooping into action, Milla Jovovich took to Instagram to show off her character, Captain Natalie Artemis, rocking a much more fantasy-esque outfit and one of the game’s trademark weapons, a Slinger.

“Captain Natalie Artemis. Ranger. Monster Hunter,” Jovovich wrote. “Just a little peek for all the [Monster Hunter] fans out there who were worried the other day.”

The adaptation of the fantasy-action RPG, which originated on the PS2, will re-team Jovovich and Anderson—well, re-team creatively, seeing as how they’re married—who worked together on four of the six Resident Evil films. Monster Hunter is a project Anderson has been dreaming about on-and-off since at least 2012; the director and his producing partner Jeremy Bolt officially started shopping around the original script and VFX renderings in 2016.

Here’s what Anderson had to say at the time:

What I love about Monster Hunter is the incredibly beautiful, immersive world they’ve created. It’s on the level of like a Star Wars movie, in terms of world creation. There are no real central characters so it’s a bit like when we first approached Resident Evil and imposed our own characters and story on that world. I think this is a perfect IP for us to do exactly that same thing again. The Monster Hunter world includes these huge deserts that make the Gobi Desert look like a sandbox, and they have ships that sail through the sand. These full on galleons, but rather than sailing on the ocean waves, they sail through waves of sand.

The director also made it clear at the outset that he had his eye on creating an entire franchise:

It’s definitely intended to be a franchise because the movie starts in our world and then it goes to the Monster Hunter world and then the final act comes back to our world and it’s basically this epic battle in and around LAX. Then at the end we’re suddenly confronted with the fact that the mythological creatures of our world have come back to wreak vengeance. So we definitely have the second film where that would be planned out.

Check out the image below. Monster Hunter also stars Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa, and Meagan Good.