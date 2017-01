Milla Jovovich on the Success of the ‘Resident Evil’ Movies and ‘The Final Chapter’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

No matter what you think of the Resident Evil movies, you’ve got to give everyone involved credit for managing to make six films and going out on their own terms. While you might not realize it, the Resident Evil films are the most successful video game movie franchise of all time making nearly 1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Not bad for a movie no one wanted back in 2002.

With final installment, fittingly titled Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Milla Jovovich for an exclusive video interview. She talked about why she gets called Biohazard by fans when walking around Tokyo, how she originally got involved in the first film, what is it about the Resident Evil franchise that has allowed them to make six films, how involved she is in the writing process, and more.

If you haven’t seen the Resident Evil: The Final Chapter trailers, the new film returns to the source of the trouble as Alice (Jovovich) finds herself traveling to the Hive in Raccoon City. There, she and her toughened group of survivors take on the well-armed forces of the Umbrella Corporation while being surrounded by monstrous enemies on all sides. Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, the film also stars Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, Rola, Lee Joon-Gi, with William Levy, and Iain Glen.

Milla Jovovich: