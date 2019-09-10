Millie Bobby Brown and Sister to Produce Netflix Cancer Drama ‘A Time Lost’

0

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her sister Paige Brown are teaming with Netflix on the cancer drama A Time Lost, Collider has confirmed.

Anna Klassen (When Lightning Strikes) has been tapped to write the screenplay, based on an original idea by the Brown sisters. Millie will produce under her PCMA Productions banner, while Paige and her father Robert Brown will serve as executive producers.

The story follows a long-standing feud between two Long Island families that comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer. At this time, the Stranger Things actress is only attached to produce A Time Lost, though it’s also conceivable that she could star should the project come together with the right director.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labor of love, literally,” the Brown sisters said in a joint statement.

“Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We’ve been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film,” said Netflix’s Lisa Nishimura.

Brown recently starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and she’ll be back for Adam Wingard‘s Godzilla vs. Kong next year. She has also wrapped Legendary’s Enola Holmes movie, in which she stars opposite Henry Cavill‘s Sherlock Holmes.

Klassen is already in business in Netflix, which is developing Dorothy and Alice, in which the heroines from The Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland are sent to a home for ‘troubled’ youths. She previously wrote the J.K. Rowling biopic When Lightning Strikes, which was voted to the Black List. WME represents Brown and Klassen, who is also repped by Writ Large.