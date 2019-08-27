Millie Bobby Brown Tries to Make Contact in an Exclusive ‘Godzilla’ Deleted Scene

0

Godzilla: King of the Monsters was jam-packed with characters and Kaiju action, so it’s no surprise that some of the slower scenes ended up on the cutting room floor. With King of the Monsters storming on to digital media today, we’ve got an exclusive look at one of those scenes; a quiet moment with Millie Bobby Brown‘s intrepid Madison Russell trying to make contact with the outside world mid-monster mayhem, but finding only terror instead.

The follow-up to Gareth Edwards‘ 2014 Godzilla reboot introduces a cast of new characters, led by the Russell family, including Madison and her parents Mark (Kyle Chandler) and Emma (Vera Farmiga). Torn apart by a tragedy they suffered during Godzilla’s last invasion, the family has to survive impossible odds again when the King of Monsters is joined by iconic creatures like Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. Get an exclusive peak and one of the more quietly chilling deleted scenes in the clip below.

Check out a full list of the home video bonus features below, followed by the official synopsis.