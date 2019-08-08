First Trailer for ‘A Million Little Pieces’ Is Here to Fool Us All Again

0

The first trailer for A Million Little Pieces is now available … at least until Oprah opts to pull it from her recommended watch-list. The best-selling “memoir” from James Frey gets new life and another chance to dupe audiences into believing it’s a true-to-life tale of an addict who spirals downward before finding a renewed hope. So while the trailer shows off an impressive cast doing their damnedest to buoy this sham of a story, and some very clever visual representations of what it’s like to be an addict and suffer withdrawal, the core of this thing is as rotten as it gets.

Maybe it’s just the fact that I’m tired of sob stories about otherwise able and capable people who ruin themselves with drugs, only to deliver a woe-is-me tale of hope and redemption through the hard work of the support group around them. Or maybe it’s the fact that Frey’s “memoir” was a highly fictionalized and over-dramatized retelling of his own much more mundane experiences, a story that was artificially heightened just to pump up sales numbers. Oprah took the writer and publisher to task back in 2006 in an attempt to ferret out the truth, but the pseudo-memoir will get another chance to dupe the masses in movie form later this year.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Odessa Young, Giovanni Ribisi, Juliette Lewis, Charlie Hunnam, Dash Mihok, Charles Parnell, Ryan Hurst, David Dastmalchian, and Tom Amandes, writer-director Sam Taylor-Johnson‘s A Million Little Pieces opens in U.S. theaters on December 6th.

Check out the first trailer for A Million Little Pieces below:

Here’s the official synopsis for A Million Little Pieces:

