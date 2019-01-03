Exclusive: Our Guide to ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Easter Eggs from Season 1 of ‘Milo Murphy’s Law’

0

Season two of Disney’s Emmy-nominated animated series Milo Murphy’s Law, starring “Weird Al” Yankovic voicing the title role, is set to debut with a one-hour Phineas and Ferb crossover special this Saturday, January 5th at 7:00–8:00 a.m. EST/PST, on both Disney Channel and Disney XD. The special, titled “The Phineas and Ferb Effect,” will also be available that same day on DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD. Both series hail from acclaimed animation producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, who will reprise their Phineas and Ferb roles as Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, in addition to voicing time travelers from the future, Vinnie Dakota and Balthazar Cavendish, in Milo Murphy’s Law. But it’s not just this crossover special that will feature elements from both animated series!

To celebrate the Season 2 premiere of Milo Murphy’s Law, we’re pleased to share a selection of Phineas and Ferb Easter eggs from the hit animated series’ first season that you may have missed along the way. The premiere follows Milo and his friends, along with their newly discovered neighbors—Phineas, Ferb, Perry the Platypus, Candace, Isabella, Baljeet and Buford—as they work together to overcome Murphy’s Law in order to stop a pistachio invasion. The Phineas and Ferb guest voice cast includes Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Vincent Martella (Phineas), David Errigo Jr. (Ferb), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet) and Bobby Gaylor (Buford). Starring alongside Yankovic on Milo Murphy’s Law is Sabrina Carpenter and MeKai Curtis as Milo’s best friends Melissa Chase and Zack Underwood, respectively.

Povenmire and Marsh said:

“The story arc of ‘Milo Murphy’s Law’ has been designed from the very beginning to lead us to a big crossover with all the ‘Phineas and Ferb’ characters. We’ve planted lots of clues and Easter eggs in the first season, and we can’t wait for the fans to see these two worlds collide.”

So here’s your Easter egg-hunting guide while you rewatch Season 1 ahead of the Season 2 premiere this Saturday!