Exclusive: David Fincher’s ‘Mindhunter’ Casts Same Charles Manson Actor as Quentin Tarantino

Two days ago, TheWrap broke the news that Quentin Tarantino had cast Australian actor Damon Herriman as Charles Manson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but sources say he wasn’t the first auteur to have that idea, as Collider has exclusively learned that David Fincher already cast Herriman as Manson in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Mindhunter.

A representative for Netflix declined to comment.

Sources say that while Herriman will appear as a 1969-era Manson in the Tarantino film, his appearance in Mindhunter will be in the ’80s, when Manson was already behind bars. That lines up with previous reports that the second season will feature the Atlanta Child Murders, which took place between 1979 and 1981. Other serial killers expected to appear include the Son of Sam and, of course, the BTK Killer, who popped up throughout the first season, though he was never mentioned by name.

Sources say that while Herriman’s casting in the Tarantino film was announced first, he was actually cast in Mindhunter much earlier, and in fact, already shot his scenes in July. Either way, the fact that he booked projects from Fincher and Tarantino back-to-back should speak highly of his take on Manson. I mean, when masters of casting like Fincher and Tarantino vouch for you, who else do you need to impress in this town?

There’s no release date yet for the second season of Mindhunter, so it’s unclear whether it will debut before Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on July 26, 2019. The first season of Mindhunter debuted in October 2017, so while Netflix could try to have the series out by early summer, a more likely possibility may be a return in the fall. The two-year wouldn’t be that much longer than the wait between the first and second seasons of HBO’s True Detective, and that show didn’t have to release of its episodes all at once.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood boasts an impressive ensemble including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino. While it does feature the murder of Sharon Tate, the film is hardly focused on Charles Manson, and the same can be said for the second season of Mindhunter, which is expected to spread the love, so to speak.

Herriman has already played a notorious criminal — Lindbergh baby kidnapper Bruno Hauptmann in Clint Eastwood‘s J. Edgar. Best known for TV’s Justified, his feature credits include Russell Crowe‘s directorial debut The Water Diviner, Julius Avery‘s underrated gem Son of a Gun and Josh Lawson‘s acclaimed Aussie comedy The Little Death. Herriman will soon be seen in Jennifer Kent‘s The Nightingale, which is about to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. He also co-stars in the indie Judy and Punch opposite Mia Wasikowska. Herriman is represented by APA, Art/Work Entertainment and Australia’s LMCM.