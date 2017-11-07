‘Mindhunter’ Stars Holt McCallany, Anna Torv and Jonathan Groff on Working with David Fincher

0

One of my favorite new shows is Netflix’s Mindhunter, which was executive produced and partly directed by David Fincher. The series takes place in 1979 and revolves around the early days of the FBI’s serial killer profiling unit. Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany play a pair of FBI agents who interview imprisoned serial killers in order to better understand how criminals like themselves think, which they then apply to solving ongoing crimes. The series also stars Anna Torv and Hannah Gross. Mindhunter is based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas and Mark Olshanker.

While I would love to single out one part of the show that stands above the rest, I can’t. Mindhunter is one of those rare shows where everything is aces and as I finished the season all I wanted was more episodes. If you’re a fan of David Fincher’s work, great writing and acting, and fantastic television, I strongly recommend streaming this brilliant show.

Shortly before the show premiered – and prior to me finishing the first season – I sat down with Mindhunter stars Holt McCallany, Anna Torv and Jonathan Groff for an exclusive video interview. They talked about how much they know about the arc of the season and their characters prior to filming, how they read a five-season outline for the show, what was it like working with David Fincher, and how they each got involved in the project.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Holt McCallany, Anna Torv and Jonathan Groff:

T-shirt talk.

How did they each get involved in Mindhunter?

How much did they know about the arc of the season and their characters prior to filming?

How they read a 5 season arc of the story in very broad strokes.

What was it like working with David Fincher?

How Fincher would constantly shape the scene as they did additional takes.

