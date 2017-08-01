New ‘Mindhunter’ Trailer Wants to Know How Crazy Thinks

0

Netflix has released a new Mindhunter trailer. The upcoming series follows two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff & Holt McCallany) who set out to interview serial killers and understand the psychology behind psychopaths.

The series hails from David Fincher, who directed episodes alongside Asif Kapadia (Amy), Tobias Lindholm (A War) and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville Horror), and it looks like Mindhunter is going deep into psychological horror. Rather than having FBI agents investigate a particular case throughout the series, Mindhunter looks like it’s more about the development of the techniques that were used to profile serial killers and understand them. Do you think that delving into this darkness will affect our protagonists? Guess we’ll have to watch to find out.

It should be neat seeing Groff take on such a heavy role, but what I like about this trailer is that it doesn’t show him chewing the scenery or going for big moments. If anything, the show is highlighting how mild and milquetoast he is, which makes for a nice comparison against the monsters he has to interview. I also imagine that this show is going to be a hell of a showcase for guest actors who play the serial killers that the FBI agents are interviewing.

Also, from the look of the series, this is unmistakably Fincher’s palette, draining the frame of color for a cold, sterile look that could be fairly powerful in juxtaposing the brutality of serial killers against mundane backdrops. Mindhunter remains one of my most-anticipated shows of the year, and my only concern about it is that it will suffer from Netflix Syndrome (i.e. the show having more episodes than it needs, so the pacing is off).

Check out the new Mindhunter trailer below. All episodes premiere on Netflix on October 13th.