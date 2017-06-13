‘Mindhunter’ Release Date Reveals Exactly When You Can Watch David Fincher’s New Netflix Series

0

It’s been far too long since David Fincher’s last film, Gone Girl. Thankfully, his next project arrives this October in the form of the Netflix series Mindhunter, and we’ve learned the exact release date. Fittingly, on Friday, October 13th, all episodes of the first season of Mindhunter will be available to stream on Netflix. Fincher directed the first two episodes of this series and executive produces the show, which takes place in 1979 and revolves around two FBI agents who interview serial killers in an effort to help them solve current murders.

This means that if you want to watch New Fincher and the second season of Stranger Things, you’ll probably want to binge the former. Stranger Things hits the streaming service just a couple weeks later, on October 31st, but it’s not like you weren’t already planning on consuming Mindhunter in one weekend anyway.

This new Netflix series has been in development for a while with Fincher and executive producer Charlize Theron, and the finished form boasts a swell ensemble cast that includes Jonathan Groff (Looking), Anna Torv (Fringe), and Holt McCallany (Alien 3). The series is based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas and offers a peek into the behavior scientist FBI agents who help track serial killers.

Fincher had been working on a pair of HBO projects as his Gone Girl follow-up—a half-hour about the early days of the music video world called Video Syncrazy and an hourlong drama called Utopia, for which he was going to direct every episode. Both of those projects were stalled by budget issues with HBO (the pay cabler was in the midst of their Vinyl disaster and hadn’t yet launched Westworld). The filmmaker is currently eyeing the director’s chair on World War Z 2, reteaming with Brad Pitt, but Mindhunter marks his first major work since Gone Girl and I really can’t wait to see what he’s put together.

October 13th can’t get here soon enough.