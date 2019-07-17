First ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Images Reveal the Return of One of Netflix’s Best Shows

0

Netflix has unveiled a first look at Mindhunter Season 2, albeit in a very Mindhunter way. Instead of simply sending the images out wide, Netflix launched an interactive website for press that featured over 200 images from the new season of David Fincher’s hourlong drama series. I was able explore the site and curate my own personal “First Look” by downloading a select few images, but I only got eight downloads, and after eight the site shut down. So, here’s what we got!

Mindhunter launched in 2017 from creator Joe Penhall as an adaptation of the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit. The series chronicles the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling in the FBI, with Season 1 focused on the research-gathering of the small team as they interviewed incarcerated serial killers to better understand what made them do what they did.

Fincher took creative lead on the series, directing four out of the 10 episodes in Season 1, and he returns to helm multiple episodes in Season 2. Jonathan Groff reprises his role as special agent Holden Ford, as does Holt McCallany as Ford’s partner Bill Tench and Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr. The second season covers the Atlanta child murders of the late 1970s and early 1980s and also features a significant role for Charles Manson, but that’s about all the details we have on Mindhunter Season 2 at the moment.

Thumbing through these images, it’s clear a great deal of the season does in fact take place in Atlanta, and as you can see in one of the images below Cameron Britton is back in his star-marking turn as Ed Kemper. I also may or may not have gotten a look at the trailer, which was expectedly spooky and intriguing and I really just need to see this thing as soon as possible.

Luckily, we don’t have long to wait before the series’ second season premieres on Netflix—August 16th is the debut date. Mindhunter Season 2 also stars Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.

In addition to Fincher, directors this season also include Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James) and Carl Franklin (Devil in a Blue Dress), and Season 2 consists of nine episodes. Check out the Mindhunter Season 2 images below.