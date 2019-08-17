‘Mindhunter’: Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv & Holt McCallany on Season 2 and the Five-Season Plan

0

One of my favorite shows currently running is Netflix’s Mindhunter. If you’re not familiar with the show, the series started in 1979 and revolves around the early days of the FBI’s serial killer profiling unit. Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany play a pair of FBI agents who interview imprisoned serial killers in order to better understand how criminals like themselves think, which they then apply to solving ongoing crimes. The series also stars Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, Sierra McClain and is based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas and Mark Olshanker.

While many series have great acting, or fantastic production design, or amazing directors helming the episodes, what’s unique about Mindhunter is everyone working on the series is at the top of their game. As I watch each episode I’m constantly amazed at the level of detail in every scene, or the way I feel transported to another time and place. I commend everyone making Mindhunter for such amazing work. Trust me; you want to be watching this show.

With the second season now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany for an exclusive interview. In the second season, the group has seen their influence grow inside the FBI and they’re being treated with new respect and given more resources. As the season progresses, they’re brought in to consult on the Atlanta Child Murders, interact with Charles Manson, and a lot more.

During the wide-ranging interview they talked about why it took so long to make the second season, the three directors that helmed the nine-episodes (David Fincher, Andrew Dominik and Carl Franklin) and how each of them likes to work on set, what it’s like filming the flying scenes, what were they nervous to film, and if the goal is to still do five seasons.

Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany:

What do we need to do for future seasons to be 56 episodes?

When did they know they would get a second season?

How David Fincher waited till all the scripts were perfect before shooting the 2nd season.

How the characters are feeling the effects of the job at home.

Getting to work with three incredibly talented directors and how are they different?

How many of the nine scripts did they have before filming began?

All the flying scenes.

Is the show still aiming at doing five seasons?

What were they really excited to film and what were they nervous about?

