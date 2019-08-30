The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 218 – ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2

0

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Season 2 of Mindhunter. We talk about how the season feels like a soft reboot, the way it differs from Season 1, putting a greater focus on the lead characters rather than the serial killers, what the show says about human behavior, the way the season is structured, and then we move into spoilers to talk about the final four episodes in more detail. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. ALSO, we’ve moved to a new channel: Collider Weekly. Collider Weekly will host podcasts only from writers on Collider.com, so please be sure to update your subscriptions accordingly. Finally, we’re bringing back Reader Hot Takes! If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.