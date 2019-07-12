‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Premiere Date Confirmed by David Fincher

0

While executive producer Charlize Theron may have let slip the premiere month for Mindhunter Season 2, director/executive producer/creator David Fincher has now confirmed exactly when fans will get to dive back into one of Netflix’s best original shows. Appearing on KCRW’s The Treatment podcast, Fincher confirmed the Mindhunter Season 2 release date:

“Yes, there is now [a date]. I’m not sure, I guess I’m allowed to say it, but, yeah, it’s gonna be the 16th.”

That would be August 16th. Mark it on your calendars folks.

MIndhunter Season 2 finds Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv reprising their roles as the people responsible for creating the criminal profiling unit for the FBI through interviewing incarcerated serial killers. The show’s first season revolved around the early formation of this unit—and the dangers of getting too close to madness—and Season 2 will find the characters diving even deeper into the most disturbed minds in history.

We know that Mindhunter Season 2 will chronicle the Atlanta child murders of the early 1980s, and we also know that Charles Manson is a character in the new season. In fact, actor Damon Herriman plays Manson in both Mindhunter and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, making for an interesting one-two punch in the span of a few weeks—Tarantino’s film opens in theaters on July 31st.

Fincher is essentially the showrunner on Mindhunter as creator Joe Penhall left the series during the first season, and he returns to direct the season premiere and finale of the new season with Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James) and Carl Franklin (House of Cards) directing other episodes. All in all, Mindhunter Season 2 consists of eight episodes.

But it’ll be interesting to see how involved Fincher will be in the show’s third season, if it does indeed get renewed. The filmmaker is due to get back behind the camera on his first movie since Gone Girl, a biopic called Mank starring Gary Oldman. The story focuses on the screenwriter of Citizen Kane and production is due to begin this November, with Fincher shooting the whole thing in black and white. He’s making the movie for Netflix, so perhaps that allows him the opportunity to get things running on Mindhunter Season 3 while in post on Mank—those involved with Mindhunter have said there’s a five-season plan for the series.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. In the very short-term, we should all be enthused that not only do we get new episodes of Mindhunter in just one month, but new material from David Fincher! That’s something to celebrate.