‘Mindhunter’ Officially Renewed for Season 2

Great news for people who love great things—Mindhunter Season 2 is officially a go! While the David Fincher-produced Netflix series made waves when it debuted in October and even Fincher himself was teasing plans for a second season, Netflix had stayed mum on an official renewal. However, the news was made official today (via THR) that Mindhunter will indeed be returning for a second season.

Created by Joe Penhall, the drama is based on the early days of the FBI’s criminal profiling unit and stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as a pair of FBI agents who start interviewing serial killers in order to try and understand how they think. They bring in a lauded psychologist (Anna Torv) to help expand the scope of their work, but along the way begin to lose themselves a bit.

Fincher directed four of the first season’s 10 episodes and essentially served as showrunner. It’s unclear if he’ll be as involved in Season 2, but given that he’s already teased the Atlanta Child Murders as a story point, it sure sounds like he’s been working with the story team to craft the second season. The filmmaker is developing World War Z 2 as his potentially next feature project, but if that movie doesn’t go soon, it’s possible he could return to helm quite a bit of Mindhunter Season 2 when it likely goes into production next year.

McCallany recently revealed that work is already well underway on the scripts for the second season:

“Right now I’m prepping for Mindhunter Season 2, reading, doing lots of research. The scripts are great and I think fans will be happy with how it’s developing. To potentially work with someone like David [Fincher] over the course of multiple seasons is an honor, and I’m excited to do more with the character of Bill Tench. I can take my time, and I can really explore this guy over a long period of time. I think it’s gonna be just an amazing adventure.”

I think Mindhunter was one of the best shows of 2017, offering a wildly engrossing take on a familiar genre with tremendous performances and brilliant visuals, so I can’t wait to dig back in to another season. No word on when Season 2 would premiere, but given that Season 1 was in production for about 10 months, it could be 2019 before it’s ready.