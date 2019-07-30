First ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Return of David Fincher’s Netflix Series

0

Netflix has released the first Mindhunter Season 2 trailer, offering a first look at the new season of David Fincher’s hourlong drama series. Mindhunter launched in 2017 from creator Joe Penhall as an adaptation of the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit. The series chronicles the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling in the FBI, with Season 1 focused on the research-gathering of the small team as they interviewed incarcerated serial killers to better understand what made them do what they did.

Fincher took creative lead on the series, directing four out of the 10 episodes in Season 1, and he returns to helm multiple episodes in Season 2. Jonathan Groff reprises his role as special agent Holden Ford, as does Holt McCallany as Ford’s partner Bill Tench and Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr. The second season covers the Atlanta child murders of the late 1970s and early 1980s and also features a significant role for Charles Manson. Unsurprisingly, this trailer looks fantastic and plays with tension in a really great way. Put this in my eyeballs immediately.

Watch the Mindhunter Season 2 trailer below. The new season debuts on Netflix on August 16th and also stars Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain. In addition to Fincher, directors this season also include Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James) and Carl Franklin (Devil in a Blue Dress), and Season 2 consists of nine episodes.