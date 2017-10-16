‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Will Tackle the Atlanta Child Murders

0

If you’re a David Fincher fanatic, you’ve probably binged the filmmaker’s new Netflix series Mindhunter by now. And if you haven’t, you’ve no doubt heard the positive buzz surrounding the serial killer series, which debuted on Netflix on Friday the 13th. The show is based on the early days of the FBI’s criminal profiling unit, with Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany playing a pair of FBI agents who set out to interview imprisoned serial murderers, looking to gain insight into how they think and why they did what they did in order to catch others like them.

The series has already been renewed for Season 2, and while I’ll keep things spoiler-free here for that that haven’t finished the first season yet, I will say it ends in a very fascinating place, leaving plenty to pick up in the second season. While we know almost nothing about Mindhunter Season 2 at the moment, Fincher did offer something of a clue in a recent interview with Billboard in which he and composer Jason Hill discussed that unsettling score. Fincher said that Season 2 of the show will be tackling at least one very famous case:

“Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African-American music which will be nice. The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”

The Atlanta child murders took place between 1979 and 1981, during which at least 28 African-American children, adolescents, and adults were killed in a variety of ways. The killer was caught by FBI agent John E. Douglas, on which Jonathan Groff’s character Holden Ford is based in the TV show. And indeed, the case has a specific relevance to Douglas in that it led to an official reprimand for the way he handled it, which viewers of Mindhunter will recognize as something that will fit right in with the character of Holden Ford.

It’s unclear when we might expect Mindhunter Season 2 and if Fincher will be as involved in the second season as he was with the first, although he does say “next year” here so it’s possible work is already underway. Fincher directed nearly half the episodes of Season 1 and ran the writers’ room, but he’s set to helm World War Z 2 for Paramount which is expected to begin production next year. That’s also when Mindhunter Season 2 would likely start filming, so it may be that Fincher takes a step back in the second season.

Regardless, I can’t wait to see more from these characters and to see what psychological twists and turns Mindhunter has in store for us in Season 2.