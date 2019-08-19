‘Mindhunter’ Season 3 Could Make a Major Shift, Teases Star Holt McCallany

0

Mindhunter Season 3 might up its game, according to series star Holt McCallany — if the Netflix series actually gets renewed. The second season of the acclaimed crime drama from the mind of David Fincher recently arrived on Netflix on August 16. Offering up conversations with a new batch of serial killers (hello, Charles Manson), a closer look at the Atlanta Child Murders from the early ’80s, and continuing to develop the arcs for main characters Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), Bill Tench (McCallany), and Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), Mindhunter season 2 expanded its scope big time.

According to McCallany in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mindhunter could surpass expectations once more if Season 3 ends up happening (as of late August, the series has yet to be renewed). The show will switch up shooting locations if a new season is greenlit, leaving Pittsburgh — where seasons 1 and 2 were filmed — in its rearview mirror. McCallany hints Mindhunter could undergo “a complete reimagining”, too, implying the undisclosed new shooting location could factor in somehow.

The scenery wouldn’t be the only change; McCallany hopes the show will bring in even more notable serial killers for Tench and Ford to interview and really shake things up.

“My hope going forward is that we’ll just continue to meet some of these really well-known criminals, where you start to talk about the John Wayne Gacys, the Ted Bundys, the Jeffrey Dahmers. I’m not certain what David [Fincher] has in mind, but the heart and soul of the show seems to be these two guys going to prisons and conducting these interviews together and trying to understand, why the hell would a person do this?”

McCallany’s seeming hunger for new killers to be included in the possible third season echoes retired FBI profiler and author of Mindhunter (the book on which the series is based) John Douglas’ comments on the direction Mindhunter could take. In Collider’s exclusive interview with Douglas (on whom the Ford character is based) from earlier this year, he offered up:

“There’s a lot more they could do. A good one would be the Hanson case up in Alaska. Robert Hanson. He’s the one who hunted down women, flew them up into the wilderness in his airplane that he owned, and then he’d strip ’em down naked and hunt them down like wild animals. That’s going to be a big one. And Green River is going to be a big one. The BTK, they’re doing it now. I don’t know if they’ll come to a resolution… There are some other cases, and some cases are not well known, but they’re interesting cases. We were involved, my partner and I, in the John Gacy case. And of course you’ve got Ted Bundy. That was another agent in my unit who I sent down to spend time with Ted Bundy. That has to be one as well.”

Despite the glaring lack of an official renewal from Netflix (c’mon, dudes, get it together), McCallany did reveal to THR there’s a definitive timeline for Mindhunter and Fincher is committed to making it happen. Accord to McCallany, Fincher shared this with him: “He said ‘Listen, are you ready to do this for five seasons? Because even if I fuck it up, it’s gonna go five seasons, and I don’t intend to fuck it up.’ So I’d like to think that we will continue, for as long as David is intrigued by telling this particular story.”

Mindhunter seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix.