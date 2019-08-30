‘Mindhunter’ Season 3: The Serial Killers We Might See Next Season

0

Mindhunter has gotten even better in its second season. In addition to getting into the heads of a whole new crop of serial killers – including well-known names like David Berkowitz and Charles Manson, and lesser-known killers like Elmer Wayne Henley and William Pierce Jr. – our lead investigators Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) go into the field to help with the Atlanta Child Murders. We also get a deeper look into the personal lives of Tench and Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Torv).

While a third season of David Fincher‘s acclaimed series has not yet been ordered by Netflix, in an interview with THR, McCallany said that Fincher has a plan for five seasons of the show. With a plethora of disturbing serial killers, there is no shortage of storylines out there, and as Season 2 showed us, everyone is fascinated by serial killers.

After reading the interview with McCallany, and Collider’s exclusive interview with John Douglas (the FBI profiler whose book, Mind Hunter, is the basis for the series, and whom the character Holden Ford is based on), plus my own frighteningly extensive knowledge of serial killers, I have compiled a list of potential serial killers we might see in Season 3, and some information about their horrific crimes.