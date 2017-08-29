New ‘Mindhunter’ Teaser Features David Fincher’s Brand of NSFW Humor

0

Netflix has released a short new teaser for the upcoming series Mindhunter, and if you didn’t already know the show hailed from David Fincher, this would 100% clue you in. He directs and executive produces this long-in-the-works series that takes place in 1979 and revolves around the early days of the FBI’s serial killer profiles. Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany play a pair of FBI agents who interview imprisoned serial killers in order to better understand how criminals like themselves think, which they then apply to solving ongoing crimes.

This teaser is pure dark humor, as Groff and McCallany’s characters argue over whether Groff should wear a gun to an interview, with McCallany providing the perfect reason why it’s a bad idea. This is the first directorial effort from Fincher since 2014’s Gone Girl, and while the filmmaker is gearing up to next make World War Z 2, he’s spent the last year developing and shepherding his second Netflix series after House of Cards.

Check out the new Mindhunter teaser below. The series also stars Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and Cotter Smith and is directed by Fincher, Asif Kapadia (Amy), Tobias Lindholm (A War), and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville Horror). Mindhunter debuts on Netflix on Friday, October 13th.