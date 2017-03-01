First Trailer for David Fincher’s New Netflix Series ‘Mindhunter’ Investigates Serial Killers

0

Netflix has released the first Mindhunter trailer online. The series takes place in 1979 and revolve around two FBI agents who interview serial killers in an effort to help them solve current murders. The series is based on the 1996 book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas and Mark Olshanker.

Although this teaser only provides the briefest flashes of scenes and dialogue, it definitely looks like the dark, disturbing realm where Fincher feels the most comfortable. Could this mark the return of something along the lines of Se7en or is Fincher going in a different direction? It’s clear that Fincher is fascinated with ruthless people, especially as his career goes on, and I can’t wait to see what he does with a new TV series, especially one that’s also being directed by Asif Kapadia (Senna), Tobais Lindholm (A Hijacking), and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville Horror). Fincher is executive producing alongside fellow Gone Girl collaborators Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin as well as Charlize Theron. We previously reported that Scott Buck (Dexter) would serve as showrunner, but the press release makes no mention of him, so I’m wondering if his duties on Iron Fist made it impossible for him to also oversee Mindhunter.

Check out the Mindhunter trailer below. The series premieres on Netflix this October and stars Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallanay (Fight Club), Anna Torv (Fringe) and Hannah Gross (Unless).

Here’s the official synopsis for Mindhunter: