‘Sing 2’ and ‘Minions 2’ Get 2020 Release Dates; ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ Pushed Back

Universal and Illumination Entertainment are making some changes to their release calendar. In the wake of the enormous success of Sing, which has now grossed $429.7 million worldwide, Illumination has unsurprisingly put Sing 2 on the schedule. The follow-up film will again hit the holiday corridor, as it’s now slated for release on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020. Additionally, The Secret Life of Pets 2 has been pushed from July 13, 2018 to July 3, 2019, nearly a full year, and Minions 2 will drop on July 3, 2020 instead of July 10th.

Illumination Entertainment made a big statement in 2016, proving that the studio can succeed outside its lucrative Despicable Me franchise. The studio opened with that film in 2010 to solid success, but its follow-ups Hop and The Lorax weren’t near as successful. Illumination stayed the course with Despicable Me 2 and Minions, both of which did well, but last summer’s The Secret Life of Pets was a test to see whether the studio could launch a new franchise. To the tune of $875.5 million worldwide, they did, and this past December’s Sing solidified Illumination’s status as a bona fide contender in the animation studio world alongside the likes of Pixar and DreamWorks Animation.

The studio has Despicable Me 3 on the horizon, opening this summer with South Park’s Trey Parker voicing the villain. And they’re also diving back into the Dr. Seuss world with the Benedict Cumberbatch-fronted How the Grinch Sold Christmas, with The Cat in the Hat also in the works.

Quality-wise, Illumination hasn’t been able to come close to the high art of Pixar or recent Disney Animation output, but the studio has certainly struck a chord with audiences as evidenced by the ambitious release dates announced today. Check out their full upcoming slate below.