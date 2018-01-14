Collider Kids: Minnie Mouse to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

0

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re celebrating Minnie Mouse! On “National Polka Dot Day” January 22nd at 11:30am PST, superstar Katy Perry will be presenting Minnie with her well-deserved star in the category of Motion Pictures, alongside Bob Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, and other guests. You can tune in to watch the event exclusively on the official Hollywood Walk of Fame website. This event celebrates Minnie’s 90th anniversary and appearances in over 70 films, and her star will be the 2,627th on the famous walk.

Here’s how Perry shared the news:

After 90 years of serving LKS & smiles as the polka dot queen, it’s time she got that recognition ! It will be a childhood and grown adult dream come true for me that day! ❤ https://t.co/rw6aYWYfNB — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 12, 2018

You can further celebrate Disney’s #RockTheDots month with a look at classic Minnie Mouse sketches over the years, and, of course, by shopping Disney’s polka-dotted merchandise collection.

Check out Disney’s trip through Minnie’s signature styles throughout history:



Minnie Mouse Through the Decades | Disney Style