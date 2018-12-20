Daniel Radcliffe Is an Overworked Angel in Full ‘Miracle Workers’ Trailer

0

TBS’s Miracle Workers has had an interesting history, since it has sat on the network’s shelf for over a year, and has been changed to a “limited series.” Is TBS offloading it now, or genuinely believes it’s something great? (And if so, why the delay?) It certainly has an intriguing premise: Daniel Radcliffe stars as an overworked angel in the “Answered Prayers” department of Heaven, Inc., with Steve Buscemi as his boss, God. But Buscemi’s God is more of an eccentric CEO than a omnipotent deity, and in his boredom he’s considering destroying Earth just to shake things up.

The series comes from Simon Rich, who made the wonderfully under-appreciated series Man Seeking Woman for FX (and later FXX), which ran for three seasons. In it, Rich took something as mundane as the story of a young man dating in the city, and turned it into a surrealist adventure that really got to the heightened emotions and follies of dating with exceptional humor. Miracle Workers looks like it’s also attempting to marry those two elements together (the mundanity of office work with the supernatural power of God), but it remains to be seen if it comes together better than what the trailer offers.

Having said that, the cast is really outstanding, particularly Radcliffe who is underrated when it comes to comedic roles. Karan Soni, who most viewers will recognize from Deadpool, is also a really funny actor who did some of his best work on Starz’s mostly ignored Blunt Talk (another forgotten gem!) Miracle Workers—which also stars Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) and Jon Bass (Baywatch)—premieres on TBS on February 12, 2019. Check out the full trailer below:

