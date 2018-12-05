Steve Buscemi Is God in First Trailer for TBS Comedy ‘Miracle Workers’

0

Pretty weird day for those of us who already pictured literal Christian God with the face of Steve Buscemi. TBS released the first trailer for its new comedy, Miracle Workers, which sees Buscemi playing the big man upstairs across from Daniel Radcliffe as a helpful worker angel. The series was created by Simon Rich, the mastermind behind FXX’s madcap comedy Man Seeking Woman.

I’m not going to sit here and say I’m un-intrigued by any show where Steve Buscemi, wearing Mark Rylance‘s wig from Ready Player One, plays an uninterested God. The brief clip we get is genuinely pretty funny, with Buscemi’s God unsure if a tsunami is the natural disaster that goes “wishy-wishy” or “spinny-spinny.” Plus, since shooting to superstardom as a pre-teen thanks to the Harry Potter films, Radcliffe has proven that he’s better the weirder the material gets with movies like Swiss Army Man. (Not to mention this single Oscar-worthy photo from the upcoming Guns Akimbo.)

As a comedy writer, Rich has also proven pretty trust-worthy. One of the youngest staff writers in Saturday Night Live history, Rich officially made the jump from New Yorker humorist to showrunner in 2015 with Man Seeking Woman, based on his short story collection The Last Girlfriend on Earth. The show was little-loved for three seasons over on FXX, but the relationship satire starring Jay Baruchel was a genuinely weird little delight for anyone who bothered to track it down.

Check out the Miracle Workers trailer below. The series—which also stars Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers), Karan Soni (Deadpool), and Jon Bass (Baywatch)—premieres on TBS on February 12, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Miracle Workers: