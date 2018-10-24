‘Mirzapur’ Trailer Introduces Amazon’s Violent Indian Drama Series

Mirzapur, created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is a 9-episode series that continues Amazon’s expansion into offering more international content on its Prime platform. The series follows two brothers who cross paths with the erratic son of a Mafia don, in a story that is full of gang violence in a lawless town in the Indian hinterlands.
The twisty series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Rasika Dugal. Mirzapur will be available to stream November 16th; check out the trailer below, along with the full synopsis:
Here’s the official synopsis for Mirzapur:
The journey of two brothers lured by the idea of power only to get consumed by it, Mirzapur is an amped-up portrayal of India’s heartland and youth. It’s a world replete with drugs, guns, and lawlessness, where caste, power, egos and tempers intersect and violence is the only way of life.
Iron-fisted Akhandanand Tripathi is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna – an unworthy, power-hungry heir – will stop at nothing to inherit his father’s legacy. An incident at a wedding procession forces him to cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu. This snowballs into a game of ambition, power and greed that threatens the fabric of the lawless city. With heart-pounding action, violence at an operatic scale, gangsters with sharp minds and dry humor, Mirzapur is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets.