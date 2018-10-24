‘Mirzapur’ Trailer Introduces Amazon’s Violent Indian Drama Series

0

Mirzapur, created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is a 9-episode series that continues Amazon’s expansion into offering more international content on its Prime platform. The series follows two brothers who cross paths with the erratic son of a Mafia don, in a story that is full of gang violence in a lawless town in the Indian hinterlands.

The twisty series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Rasika Dugal. Mirzapur will be available to stream November 16th; check out the trailer below, along with the full synopsis:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mirzapur:

The journey of two brothers lured by the idea of power only to get consumed by it, Mirzapur is an amped-up portrayal of India’s heartland and youth. It’s a world replete with drugs, guns, and lawlessness, where caste, power, egos and tempers intersect and violence is the only way of life.