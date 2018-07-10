‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ Trailer Sets a YA Story in a Gay Conversion Camp

The trailer for director Desiree Akhavan‘s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, based on the novel of the same name, showcases a YA story like no other. The movie—which nabbed the Grand Jury Prize for Drama at Sundance earlier this year—follows Chloë Grace Moretz‘s Cameron Post on a coming-of-age journey into God’s Promise gay conversion therapy center in the summer of 1993.
Collider caught the full film back in May, but it’s clear from the trailer alone that Moretz is geared up for a career-best performance. But also keep an eye on Sasha Lane as “amputee stoner” Jane; the 22-year-old actress will always be one to watch after whirlwind-ing her way onto the scene in her wild 2016 debut, American Honey. Cameron Post also stars John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane, Hush) as Reverend Rick, the God’s Gift patriarch who claims to have been “cured” of his homosexuality.
Check out the trailer below. From a script by Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele, The Miseducation of Cameron Post is set to hit theaters August 3.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Miseducation of Cameron Post:
Based on the celebrated novel by Emily M. Danforth, The Miseducation of Cameron Post follows the titular character (Chloë Grace Moretz) as she is sent to a gay conversion therapy center after getting caught having sex with the prom queen. Run by the strict Dr. Lydia Marsh (Jennifer Ehle) and her brother, Reverend Rick (John Gallagher Jr.) — himself an example of how those in the program can be “cured” — the center is populated by teens “struggling with same-sex attraction.” In the face of outlandish discipline, dubious methods, and earnest Christian rock songs, Cameron forms an unlikely gay community, including the amputee stoner Jane (Sasha Lane) and the Lakota Two-Spirit, Adam (Forrest Goodluck). In creating a family on her own terms, she learns what it means to empower herself and have confidence in her identity.