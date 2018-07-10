‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ Trailer Sets a YA Story in a Gay Conversion Camp

0

The trailer for director Desiree Akhavan‘s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, based on the novel of the same name, showcases a YA story like no other. The movie—which nabbed the Grand Jury Prize for Drama at Sundance earlier this year—follows Chloë Grace Moretz‘s Cameron Post on a coming-of-age journey into God’s Promise gay conversion therapy center in the summer of 1993.

Collider caught the full film back in May, but it’s clear from the trailer alone that Moretz is geared up for a career-best performance. But also keep an eye on Sasha Lane as “amputee stoner” Jane; the 22-year-old actress will always be one to watch after whirlwind-ing her way onto the scene in her wild 2016 debut, American Honey. Cameron Post also stars John Gallagher Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane, Hush) as Reverend Rick, the God’s Gift patriarch who claims to have been “cured” of his homosexuality.

Check out the trailer below. From a script by Akhavan and Cecilia Frugiuele, The Miseducation of Cameron Post is set to hit theaters August 3.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Miseducation of Cameron Post: