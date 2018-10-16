‘Miss Bala’ Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Goes to War Against the Cartel

0

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Catherine Hardwicke’s remake of Miss Bala. The story follows Gloria (Gina Rodriguez), who is visiting her family in Tijuana when she becomes drawn into a war between the cartel and the DEA. Forced to play both sides in order to survive and protect her family, Gloria finds herself drawn into an increasingly dangerous game.

I recently picked up the original 2011 Miss Bala, and I’m eager to check it out before sitting down with Hardwicke’s remake. I also think this could be an outstanding showcase for Rodriguez, who has scored legions of fans with her critically acclaimed show Jane the Virgin, but has also shown herself to be a capable star in features. She certainly left an impression earlier this year with Annihilation, and I’m excited to see a feature film with her in the lead role.

I’m also incredibly eager to see what Hardwicke does with an action movie. It’s kind of crazy that Hardwicke helped launch one of the biggest franchises of the 21st century with Twilight and yet she doesn’t get the same kind of power as another director who has helmed an indie that did well at Sundance (please, tell me about how Hollywood isn’t sexist). I don’t know what kind of approach she’s taking the material, but the trailer is certainly promising.

Check out the Miss Bala trailer below. The film opens February 1, 2019 and also stars Anthony Mackie and Matt Lauria.

Here’s the official synopsis for Miss Bala: