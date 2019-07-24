‘Missing Link’ Blu-ray Review: LAIKA’s Latest Stop-Motion Marvel Belongs in Your Collection

0

From LAIKA Studios and Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment comes Missing Link, now on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD. The latest stop-motion marvel from the studio that brought you Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings delivers a classic globetrotting adventure tale that features Victorian-era sensibilities clashing against New World discoveries, all wrapped up in a story about discovering yourself and finding a place where you truly belong.

If you aren’t familiar with the story from its theatrical run, Missing Link stars Hugh Jackman as Sir Lionel Frost, a brave and dashing adventurer who considers himself to be the world’s foremost investigator of myths and monsters. Trouble is, no one else seems to agree. That’s where Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis) comes in. As species go, he’s as endangered as they get; he’s possibly the last of his kind, he’s lonely, and he believes that Sir Lionel is the one man alive who can help him. Along with the independent and resourceful Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), who possesses the only known map to the group’s secret destination, the unlikely trio embarks on a riotous rollercoaster ride of a journey to seek out Link’s distant relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Missing Link is a wonderfully adventurous ride that will make a great addition to your family video collection, whether you’re a LAIKA-diehard or not. Check out the home release trailer below, followed by my breakdown of the Blu-ray’s special features:

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Stephen Fry, Timothy Olyphant, Amrita Acharia, David Williams, Ching Valdes-Aran

