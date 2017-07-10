New ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Image Brings the Team Back Together Again

0

The globe-trotting adventures of the making of Mission: Impossible 6 are moving on to a new location, but not without sharing a new image of the principal cast. Under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed the excellent Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, the sixth film in the franchise started shooting in Paris earlier this year, where they set up camp to capture a pretty intricate chase sequence. Once done there, the production moved on to New Zealand, where McQuarrie teased (in Instagram form) the filming of some kind of massive stunt involving a helicopter, but we still don’t know exactly what.

Now filming in New Zealand has wrapped and the production is moving on to London, where the bulk of the dialogue scenes will be shot on soundstages, but both McQuarrie and Tom Cruise shared a new image before they left giving us a super tantalizing look at the whole Mission team—minus one particular member.

In this image we see Cruise’s Ethan Hunt standing alongside Simon Pegg’s Benji, who was introduced in Mission: Imposible III and has returned for each film since then, and Ving Rhames’ Luther who starred with Cruise in the original and M:I 2, had a cameo in Ghost Protocol, and came back for real in Rogue Nation. We also see Rebecca Ferguson reprising her phenomenal turn as Ilsa Faust from Rogue Nation, and it sure looks like she’s part of the team now.

Absent here are co-star Henry Cavill, who’s new to the franchise for M:I 6, as well as Jeremy Renner, who is not returning for this sequel as he’s currently filming the comedy Tag and is due on the Avengers: Infinity War set imminently. Although, given how this cast has been kept under tight wraps, it’s possible he has a smaller role and is shooting his scenes as part of the film’s London unit. Regardless, the M:I 6 cast is stacked, and McQuarrie previously shared an image from the New Zealand set involving Ferguson, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and the return of Michelle Monaghan, so we’ve got a lot of players here already.