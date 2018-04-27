Christopher McQuarrie Says ‘M:I 6′ Features the Biggest Stunts Tom Cruise Has Ever Done

0

-

The other day at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount Pictures and Skydance world premiered some new footage from Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout and it left everyone in the theater breathless. One of the sequences featured Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill jumping out of a plane at 30,000 feet and then attempting to do synchronized action that has to hit very specific marks to make sure everyone would be in focus. They also filmed this sequence as the sun was going down, so each day they had only one chance to get it right. And that’s only one of the big scenes from the film! We also saw a sequence with Cruise in Paris weaving in and out of cars on a motorcycle going at high speeds without a helmet. While I knew he was okay because he was on stage, I was actually nervous for him watching the footage. Trust me, as someone that has seen countless movies and action set pieces, the new footage from Fallout was amazing and everyone I spoke to after the panel thought it was something special. I cannot wait to see the finished film. Trust me, as someone that has seen countless movies and action set pieces, the new footage from Fallout was amazing and I didn’t speak to one person after the panel that didn’t think it was something special. I cannot wait to see the finished film.

Shortly before watching the jaw dropping footage, I got a few minutes with Christopher McQuarrie on the Paramount Pictures red carpet. Since the Mission: Impossible movies are known for Cruise doing incredible stunts, my first question was what could he tease people about them. He said:

“Without question the biggest and most difficult stunts that he’s ever done. Some of the most challenging stunts he’s ever done. But, also, a much deeper story. A much more emotional story.”

After seeing the footage, I absolutely believe him.

In addition, McQuarrie talked about how they just tested the movie only a month after wrapping principal photography, how it’s been going in the editing room, and I asked why do all the Mission: Impossible movies cut it so close from last day of shooting to release date. Check out what he had to say in the player above and look for more CinemaCon interview soon.

For more on the Mission: Impossible – Fallout footage, you can watch me talk about it here.